April 23, 2016 from 9.00 am - 3:00 pm

Bring it Back Boutique is a one stop shop for all. Mother's Day, Father's Day, Graduations and Weddings.. We have several local vendors that will be displaying their products.There will be a raffle at 2:00 pm Winner does need to be present to win.. So come early do some shopping go to lunch and come back to see if you are the lucky one to win..