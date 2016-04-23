Bring It Back Boutique
Bring it Back Boutique is a one stop shop for all. Mother's Day, Father's Day, Graduations and Weddings.. We have several local vendors that will be displaying their products.There will be a raffle at 2:00 pm Winner does need to be present to win.. So come early do some shopping go to lunch and come back to see if you are the lucky one to win..
Event Details
- Starts: April 23, 2016 9.00 am - 3:00 pm
- Price: Various
- Location: 6263 Aberdeen Ave Goleta, CA
- Sponsors: Arbonne, Pampered Chef, Spirit Sense Jewelry, Scentsy, Jamberry, Younique, It Works, Emilios Glass Etching, J2 Crafting, Monicas Crochet, DJ Frank Ramirez, Chair Massage by Lorraine, This is just to name a few..