Bring Your Dog to the Bank Day

July 27, 2018 from 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Come and join the fun! American Riviera Bank is hosting its third annual “Bring Your Dog to the Bank Day” on July 27, when employees and customers are invited to bring their furry friends to the bank for some canine fun. The day will include a Dog Treat Buffet in the lobby, where dogs can pick their favorite treats; paparazzi and photos for a “Cutest Dog” contest on social media; and Doggie Swag! Lemos Pet & Feed Supply and Camp Canine are partnering with the bank to offer coupons and raffle prizes.

K-Nine Solutions will host “Ask the Trainer” sessions at each branch and raffle a free evaluation session at each branch, a $150 value. Goleta Branch: 10 a.m.- noon; Montecito Branch: 1-3 p.m.; Santa Barbara Branch: 4-6 p.m.