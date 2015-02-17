Calendar » Bring Your Own Art Night (BYOA)

February 17, 2015 from 6PM - 8:30PM

Calling all artists! Join us on Tuesday, February 24 at 6 pm and bring one of your works to share. Depending on the number of registrants, we will be in one large group or artists will be put into small groups to facilitate discussion. MCASB Associate Curator Brooke Kellaway and guest curators will be on hand to lend their voice to the discussion.

Admission is FREE for Artist Society members, $15 for non-members.

RSVP is required. [email protected]