Bringing Back the Wild - Coal Oil Point
Premier screening!
This beautiful film tells the inspiring success story of the restoration of Coal Oil Point
reserve's native wetlands and coastal-strand environment, home to the threatened
Western Snowy Plover and Tidewater Goby.
A discussion with writer/director Michael Love and Dr. Cristina Sandoval will follow the
screening.
Co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.
Tickets are $10 and are available via the Museum's website at
https://www.sbnature.org/tickets/eventdetail.php?eventid=201
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SB Museum of Natural History
- Starts: February 24, 2016 7:30PM - 9:00PM
- Price: $10
- Location: Fleischmann Auditorium at the Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://santabarbaraaudubon.org/events/program-film-bringing-back-the-wild/
- Sponsors: SB Museum of Natural History