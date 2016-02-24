Calendar » Bringing Back the Wild - Coal Oil Point

February 24, 2016 from 7:30PM - 9:00PM

Premier screening!

This beautiful film tells the inspiring success story of the restoration of Coal Oil Point

reserve's native wetlands and coastal-strand environment, home to the threatened

Western Snowy Plover and Tidewater Goby.

A discussion with writer/director Michael Love and Dr. Cristina Sandoval will follow the

screening.

Co-sponsored by the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Tickets are $10 and are available via the Museum's website at

https://www.sbnature.org/tickets/eventdetail.php?eventid=201