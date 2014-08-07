Calendar » Bringing Death with Dignity to California

August 7, 2014 from 4:14-5:15 PM or 5:45-6:45 PM

Compassion and Choices, the organization that helped bring Death with Dignity to Oregon, Washington and Vermont, is ready to do the same in California. Learn about the law, its history, and how you can become involved locally. Compassion and Choices supports, educates and advocates for the expansion of individual choices at the end of life.