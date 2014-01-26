Calendar » Bringing Home Cameroon

January 26, 2014 from 1:00pm - 2:30pm

Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association and Santa Barbara Village are proud to combine their respective speakers series, "Bringing It Home" and "The Faces of Santa Barbara Village," to feature this presentation by Naomi Kovacs of her time spent in Cameroon, Central Africa, as a Peace Corps Volunteer working in rural community development from 1995-98. She will share information on Cameroon and the Peace Corps, photos, and stories of her experiences and work there.

BRINGING HOME CAMEROON

Sunday, January 26, 2014 / 1:00-2:30pm

@ The Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center 524 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara

This event is FREE and open to the public

This will be the 4th presentation in the Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association's "Bringing It Home" series, through which local Returned Peace Corps Volunteers share their stories and information about the countries in which they served. It will also be the 4th presentation in Santa Barbara Village's "The Faces of Santa Barbara Village" series, highlighting interesting life stories, hobbies, and talents of Village members, volunteers, and staff.

Some of Naomi's photos of her time in Cameroon and folk art she brought back with her are currently on display at the Jewish Community Center (where this event will be held) in the "Around the World Through Time with the Peace Corps" exhibit presented through the Art at the JCC program. The exhibit, which ends February 14th, is free and open to the public. (For more information on the exhibit, visit: http://www.sbpca.org/events-announcements.htm#Exhibit)

Naomi is a Board Member of the Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association and Executive Director of Santa Barbara Village.

To RSVP: [email protected] or (805) 729-5038.

Parking: Limited parking available on site, and there should be street parking available (not timed on a Sunday), or the City's Paseo Nuevo Mall public parking lot is nearby.

Santa Barbara Village is a non-profit membership organization providing support services and social connection for local seniors who wish to remain living at home and independent. www.sbvillage.org

Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association is a network of returned Peace Corps Volunteers living in the Santa Barbara area. The group promotes: (1)understanding toward the diverse ethnic and culture groups around the world, (2) self-help among developing nations within a sound environmental framework, (3) projects for international peace and protection of human rights, and (4) Peace Corps ideals and fellowship for our members. www.sbpca.org