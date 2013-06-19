Calendar » Bringing Home the Dominican Republic

June 19, 2013 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

This is part of the "BRINGING IT HOME" Series, where local Returned Peace Corps Volunteers share stories & info about the countries in which they served. Andrew Maxwell will transport attendees to the Dominican Republic, where he was a Peace Corps Volunteer from 1994-98 working on environmental sanitation & water systems. This will also be a dessert potluck; please consider bringing a dessert to share, we'll bring the coffee, & Andrew will bring us the Dominican Republic! RSVP to [email protected]