Bringing King to China

January 29, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Bringing King to China examines Dr. King's international impact and the changing beliefs of China's future leaders. The film provides a unique lens for Americans to review the history of the U.S. civil rights movement and Martin Luther King Jr.'s inspiring call for global peace. Discussion with Director Kevin McKiernan following the screening. Kevin McKiernan, 85 min., English and Chinese with English subtitles, 2011, USA.