Broadcasting to Africans: 1930s-1960s

March 15, 2013 from 1:00pm

TALK: ‘Broadcasting to Africans’: Colonial Radio, Propaganda and Statecrafting in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi, 1930s-1960s Mhoze Chikowero (History, UCSB) Chikowero’s book project is “African Music, Identities and Power in Colonial Zimbabwe.”