BROKE: THE SANTA BARBARA OIL PIPELINE SPILL OF 2015

March 20, 2018 from 6:30 PM

The Environmental Defense Center will host a special showing of BROKE – The Santa Barbara Oil Pipeline Spill of 2015, a film produced by EDC Board Member, Gail Osherenko, that documents the break in Plains All-American’s pipeline in May 2015. That spill sent 140,000 gallons of crude oil onto the Gaviota coast and into the ocean, closing two state beaches, affecting 150 miles of coastline, and killing over 300 sea birds and marine mammals.



This film premiered in the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and features EDC Chief Counsel, Linda Krop, and Executive Director, Owen Bailey.