Broke: The Santa Barbara Oil Pipeline Spill of 2015

May 16, 2018 from 7:00pm

Q&A with filmmaker by Gail Osherenko

There is a significant oil spill in the US every 2 1/2 days. This film is about the Refugio oil spill that sent 140,000 gallons of crude oil onto the Gaviota Coast and into the ocean.

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 7 pm

Doors open to SBMM Members 6:15 pm Non-members at 6:45 pm

Tickets: $5 (SBMM members), $15 (non-members)

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456-8747Sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe

BROKE tells the story of this horrendous oil spill from the day the pipe broke past the date that regional oil company VENOCO went broke. It shows the cleanup, the community response, volunteers, elected officials, and rallies, discussing how to prevent future spills and shift away from fossil fuels.

Osherenko rushed to Refugio Beach as soon as she heard that oil was spilling. She continued to document the press briefings, environmental rallies, the extensive and lengthy cleanup and the outpouring of concern from the community. Many community members are featured including SBMM supporters Craig and Cindy Makela who both became very sick from the toxic fumes of the Refugio spill, surfer and former fire captain and petroleum engineer Wes Herman, Environmental Defense Center’s Executive Director Owen Bailey as well as Chief Counsel Linda Krop. Elected officials interviewed or appearing in the film include SB County Supervisor Das Williams, Assembly Member Hannah Beth Jackson, Congressman Salud Carbajal, former local mayors Helene Schneider (Santa Barbara) and Margaret Connell (Goleta).

For information go to http://www.broketheoilspillfilm.com