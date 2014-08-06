Calendar » Bromeliaceae of Chiapas, Mexico; presented by Ginny Guess

August 6, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society Meeting August 6, 2014 7PM Bromeliaceae of Chiapas, Mexico; presented by Ginny Guess Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road Based on over twenty years of studying interactions of indigenous people with bromeliads in southern Mexico, Ginny Guess presents an illustrated talk on Bromeliaceae of Chiapas, Mexico: From Forests to Shrines and Markets. The state of Chiapas, with its two high mountain ranges crowned with cloud forests, three major river systems that carve out deep limestone canyons, and tropical jungles once home to the ancient Maya, forms a unique botanical transitional zone where northern temperate and southern tropical flora meet. Within this vast vegetative and geographic diversity, a number of endemic bromeliad species have evolved that are found nowhere else in the Americas. Many of these species and their locations will be discussed along with how the local residents incorporate them into their daily and ritual lives. Gathering on a regular basis since 1880, the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society meets at 7:00 PM generally on the first Wednesday of every month at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on the corner of Foothill and La Cumbre Road. Visitors are always welcome. There is a free plant exchange prior to the meeting, refreshments are provided, and after the speaker there is a plant raffle where tickets cost only 25 cents. There is usually a monthly garden tour for members to some really outstanding gardens in Santa Barbara.