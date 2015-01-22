Brooklyn Rider
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3033 or (805) 893-3535
World Premiere Program
Brooklyn Rider
Brooklyn Rider Almanac
Up Close & Musical series in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West sponsored by Dr. Bob Weinman
Thurs, Jan 22, 7:00 PM, Hahn Hall
“The future of chamber music.” Strings magazine
The adventurous, genre-defying ensemble Brooklyn Rider returns to perform new works, including a new piece co-commissioned by Arts & Lectures and composed by Wilco’s Glenn Kotche, as part of its brilliantly inventive Brooklyn Rider Almanac project. Taking a cue from the Blue Rider artists’ collective of the pre-WWI era, the ensemble invited an exciting group of artistic collaborators to create compositions inspired by influential artists of the last half-century, ranging from Igor Stravinsky to Keith Haring, Chick Corea to John Steinbeck.
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: January 22, 2015 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Price: $32.00-$10.00
- Location: Hahn Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3033