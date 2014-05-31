Calendar » BROTHER concert at Dancing Oak Ranch Powerhouse Australian trio crosses Celtic electric rock with Ab

May 31, 2014 from 5:00pm - 10:00pm

Dancing Oak Ranch is nestled among the oaks in a quite and beautiful canyon 3/4 of a mile off HWY 150 halfway between Carpinteria and Lake Casitas, and on May 31st at 7:00 pm, presents BROTHER, an Australian band of brothers, playing outright rock and roll with it’s roots firmly planted in Irish soil.

Fusing signature vocals and guitar with the deep pulse of the didgeridoo, the soaring highs of the bagpipes, and tribal percussion,BROTHER is wholly original. The band’s powerhouse live performances are an energetic celebration, captivating and engaging the audience from the first song to the last.

The heart of traditional music has always sprung from a connection within us that links a group of people together in invisible but solid ways, from heart to heart, gut to gut, and soul to soul. Brother taps that energy and pours it out on stage, creating a synergistic connection joining music, earth and audience, that will resonate in your soul and get you on your feet wanting to dance.

Chances are you’ve seen BROTHER on NBC’s ‘ER’, maybe heard their music on the classic ‘Baraka’ soundtrack or UPN’s ‘ Twilight Zone.’ The band has shared stages with Joe Walsh, John Entwhistle, Linkin Park, and Alicia Keys and are the only independent band to have played the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. BROTHER evolved its trademark sound while touring extensively in the United States and in Canada, Japan, France, Egypt and Australia.

Opening for Brother at 6:00pm will be a set of tunes by Drew Rouse,who has the unique ability to write music that mesh smooth rhythms, legendary guitar, driving and hypnotic melodies all wrapped around deeply relevant and passionate lyrics. Drew crafts his songs, not to perpetuate thoughtless escapism, but rather to fortify thoughtful, independent thinking that prompt us to assert our freedoms while urging us to protect our future generations. Never preachy, the result is often described as “Conscious Soul Music”. His sound is melodic and powerful with a heightened sensibility that keeps your mind and body moving. More info at: drewrouse.com

. Don’t forget the optional potluck, starting at 5:00 pm, so come early, bring a dish to share and have a picnic with friends, family and the band on the grass under the oaks. We supply the cups, plates, juice, coffee & water, but it’s B-Y-O-B.

Bring a low-back deck chair, a blanket plus a small flashlight to help find your vehicle after the show. The evening does cool down after dark, and even though there will be a bonfire at the break, you’ll want to bring along a jacket or extra blanket to stay toasty during the second half. Plus we even invite you to bring friendly, well behaved dogs on a leash.

Gates open at 5:00 pm, music starts a 6:00 pm

Tickets are $20 in advance or at the gate, and kids under 15 years are free.

For directions to Dancing Oak Ranch, more information or to purchase advanced tickets (through PayPal), go to our website:www.ojaiconcertseries.com or send a check (made out to Shane Butler) to 4585 Casitas Pass Rd. Ventura CA 93001.

You can also pick up tickets at these fine local businesses:

Ojai: Ojai Valley Feed, Serendipity Toys, Ojai Creates, Ojai Coffee Roasting Company.

Meiners Oaks: Cardinali Brothers Music.

Ventura: Imagine on Main St.

Carpinteria: Curious Cup Bookstore