Calendar » Brothers Weiss at Whiskey Richards on 4/8

April 8, 2014 from 8:00pm - 11:45pm

San Diego's BROTHERS WEISS, who will be appearing at Whiskey Richards on Tuesday, April 8th. The show starts at 8pm and is 21+.

The group have recently released their debut EP, Conversations, and have just premiered the title track via The Vinyl District last week.

Listen: Brothers Weiss "Conversations"

https://soundcloud.com/brothersweiss/conversations

