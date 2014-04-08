Brothers Weiss at Whiskey Richards on 4/8
April 8, 2014 from 8:00pm - 11:45pm
San Diego's BROTHERS WEISS, who will be appearing at Whiskey Richards on Tuesday, April 8th. The show starts at 8pm and is 21+.
The group have recently released their debut EP, Conversations, and have just premiered the title track via The Vinyl District last week.
Listen: Brothers Weiss "Conversations"
https://soundcloud.com/brothersweiss/conversations
Event Details
- Price: Free
- Location: Whiskey Richards
- Website: http://www.facebook.com/brothersweiss