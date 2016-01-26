Calendar » Brown Skins, White Avatars: Racebending and Straightwashing in Digital Games

January 26, 2016 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Given recent critiques of the lack of diversity in digital games, this presentation examines the many ways games are stereotypical and normative in regarding race, gender, and sexuality. How are we to unpack the ways characters of color are often rendered as either lighter-skinned protagonists or darker-skinned enemies? Or how might we understand how game design problematically constrains gender and sexuality? Edmond Chang is a visiting Assistant Professor of Women's and Gender Studies at the University of Oregon.