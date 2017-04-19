Calendar » Bruising for Besos

April 19, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Bruising for Besos is an intimate character study of Yoli--a charismatic Xicana lesbian making familia in a queer/trans people of color scene in Los Angeles. One night she decides to pursue Daña, an alluring Puerto Rican woman. This romance upends the seeming calmness of Yoli's present life. She soon finds herself recreating a tumultuous past and must choose between a familiar pattern of hurt or begin to face the history that haunts her in order to learn to love "right." A Q&A discussion to follow with the director and producer.