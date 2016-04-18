Calendar » Bryan Stevenson

April 18, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Named one of the Top 10 Nonfiction Titles of 2014 by Time magazine, Just Mercy is Bryan Stevenson’s best-selling, multi award-winning memoir about racial inequality in the U.S. A professor at the New York University School of Law, Stevenson is a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, and has been described by Nobel Peace Laureate Desmond Tutu as “America’s young Nelson Mandela.” He has won relief for dozens of condemned prisoners, argued several times before the Supreme Court, and won national acclaim for his work challenging bias against the poor and people of color.



