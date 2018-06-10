Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 1:44 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Bubbles and Brunch

June 10, 2018 from 11:30am - 2:00pm
Join us at the DV8 tasting room where Dulzura Rustique Creperie will have a Crepe station with savory breakfast and sweet dessert crepes for sale from $3.50 to $10.00  *vegetarian option available

We will be pouring our popular Sparkling Rose', Sparkling Viognier and Mimosas as well as all of the DV8 wines

Sunday June 10th from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM

 

