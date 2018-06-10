Calendar » Bubbles and Brunch

June 10, 2018 from 11:30am - 2:00pm

Join us at the DV8 tasting room where Dulzura Rustique Creperie will have a Crepe station with savory breakfast and sweet dessert crepes for sale from $3.50 to $10.00 *vegetarian option available

We will be pouring our popular Sparkling Rose', Sparkling Viognier and Mimosas as well as all of the DV8 wines

