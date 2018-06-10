Bubbles and Brunch
June 10, 2018 from 11:30am - 2:00pm
Join us at the DV8 tasting room where Dulzura Rustique Creperie will have a Crepe station with savory breakfast and sweet dessert crepes for sale from $3.50 to $10.00 *vegetarian option available
We will be pouring our popular Sparkling Rose', Sparkling Viognier and Mimosas as well as all of the DV8 wines
Sunday June 10th from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: DV8 Cellars
- Price: Starting at $3.50
- Location: DV8 Cellars
- Website: https://www.dv8cellars.com/events
- Sponsors: DV8 Cellars