April 1, 2016 from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center hosts a Public Lecture by Lama Jampa Thaye

“Buddhism for Modern Times”

Visiting from England, Lama Jampa Thaye is a scholar and meditation master trained in the Sakya and Karma Kagyu traditions of Buddhism. He has centers in Britain, Europe, and the American continent and has authored books translated into numerous languages. As an accomplished practitioner and university lecturer for over 20 years, he is uniquely qualified to bring the teachings of the Buddha to a modern audience.