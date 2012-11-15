Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:39 am | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Buddhist Solutions for Teens and Parents

November 15, 2012 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

Young people spend a few years learning the skills of being an independent person. This process, principally a trial and error approach, often comes with experiences filled with frustration, difficulty, or uncertainty. Learn how to work together in a mutually beneficial way.

 

Event Details

 
 
 