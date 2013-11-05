Calendar » Buddy Guy

November 5, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2767 or (805) 893-3535

Blues Guitar Legend

Buddy Guy



“Buddy Guy is by far and without a doubt the best guitar player alive... He really changed the course of rock and roll blues.” – Eric Clapton



Any discussion of Buddy Guy invariably involves a recitation of his colossal musical resume and hard-earned accolades. He’s a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee; a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan; a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound; and a living link to that city’s halcyon days of electric blues. Ranked among Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” the six-time Grammy-winner and Kennedy Center Honoree brings his searing guitar stylings and signature vocals to Santa Barbara for an evening of blazing, electrified blues.