Budgeting for a Remodel
January 26, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm
Thinking about remodeling? About 4 out of 10 homeowners go over budget when renovating, according to a Houzz survey. Learn the steps you can take to be one of the other six! Our experts will teach you how to budget both money and time when planning a remodel. Light appetizers and drinks will be served. Attendance limited to 20 people.
RSVPs required at http://www.allenworkshops.com.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 26, 2016 5:30pm - 7:00pm
- Price: $10
- Location: Santa Barbara, CA 93103
- Website: http://www.allenworkshops.com