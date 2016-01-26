Calendar » Budgeting for a Remodel

January 26, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Thinking about remodeling? About 4 out of 10 homeowners go over budget when renovating, according to a Houzz survey. Learn the steps you can take to be one of the other six! Our experts will teach you how to budget both money and time when planning a remodel. Light appetizers and drinks will be served. Attendance limited to 20 people.

RSVPs required at http://www.allenworkshops.com.