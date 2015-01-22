Calendar » Buellton Dine & Discover Workshop

January 22, 2015 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Join emPower Santa Barbara for a free dinner workshop to learn how emPower can help you access easy and affordable home energy upgrades. Workshop attendees will learn about utility incentives up to $6,500, low interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9%, and how to improve their home’s efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality.

Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower Program will be on hand to answer questions. Attendees can also schedule a free home energy site visit with an emPower Energy Coach.

Date: Thursday, January 22nd, 2015

Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Location: Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta, 280 E. Hwy 246 Buellton, CA 93427

Cost: FREE

For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805-568-3566 or visit http://www.empowersbc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=77