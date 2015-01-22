Buellton Dine & Discover Workshop
Join emPower Santa Barbara for a free dinner workshop to learn how emPower can help you access easy and affordable home energy upgrades. Workshop attendees will learn about utility incentives up to $6,500, low interest, unsecured financing that starts at 3.9%, and how to improve their home’s efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality.
Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower Program will be on hand to answer questions. Attendees can also schedule a free home energy site visit with an emPower Energy Coach.
Date: Thursday, January 22nd, 2015
Time: 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Location: Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta, 280 E. Hwy 246 Buellton, CA 93427
Cost: FREE
For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805-568-3566 or visit http://www.empowersbc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=77
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 22, 2015 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
- Price: free
- Location: Antonio’s Pizza & Pasta, 280 E. Hwy 246 Buellton, CA 93427
- Website: http://www.empowersbc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=77