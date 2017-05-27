Calendar » Bugs… Outside the Box

May 27, 2017 from 10:00AM - 5:00PM

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is crawling with excitement as it presents its newest exhibit, Bugs... Outside the Box. Now is your chance to examine all the intricacies of the insect world...without a microscope! From beetles to butterflies, the exhibition features a literal army of giant bug sculptures with one aim in mind - shining a light on museum collections, taxonomy, and the power of magnification. Come experience where SCIENCE and ART collide!