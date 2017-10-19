Calendar » Bugs of the Sea…Live Long and Lobster!

October 19, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Often called “bugs of the sea”, lobsters are the focus of this Sea Center event. Join us as we explore the ecology, fishery, research, and conservation of these incredible (and delicious)

nocturnal sea creatures. Enjoy tasty lobster appetizers and sip on one of our specialty drinks,

the “Rock Lobster” and the “Lobstertini” while you discover the wonderful world of lobsters!

Parking is limited on Stearns Wharf. Guests are encouraged to park in the City of Santa Barbara’s Garden Street Parking nearby on Cabrillo Boulevard and Garden Street. Uber, Lyft and other forms of alternative transportation are also recommended.