Calendar » Building a Business with Little or No Budget

February 8, 2017 from 5:30pm - 7pm

"How to Build a Business with Little to No Budget" is the topic of a presentation sponsored by the National Association of Women Business Owners-SB at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Impact Hub, 1117 State St.

General admission is $15. To register, see https://nawbo-sb.com/component/jse_event/booking/booking.joinevent/64-how-to-build-a-business-with-little-to-no-budget/0

Featured speaker is Lisa Amador, a long-time entrepreneur who has a bachelor's in accounting from George Washington University. She has worked for the frim that became Ernst & Young and has run businesses ranging from those that involved gift baskets, helicopter flight instruction, firefighting, construction, paragliding, and a sales and service center.

Currently, Amador is chief executive officer of Santa Barbara Matchmaking LLC, a discreet, upscale matchmaking company that has helped successful, commitment-minded singles to connect and foster self-love, confidence and excitement. She started the company five years ago. Santa Barbara's only certified matchmaker, Amador is also a popular public speaker, columnist, international best-selling co-author and event producer.

Her next event is a pre-Valentine's Day singles mixer called "Meet Your Match" from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Blush Restaurant, 630 State St., Santa Barbara.

Some 100 singles are expected to attend the event is for singles between the ages of 35 and 59. Admission cost is $30 with advance online registration using Promo Code MYMnews for women or MYMnewsM for men. Pay online athttps://nightout.com/events/meet-your-match-valentines-party-2017/tickets#.WIZ-IVUrLIU. Admission costs $40 at the door.