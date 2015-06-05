Calendar » Building a Socially Responsible Partnership: The Entrepreneur’s Role

June 5, 2015 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

You are invited to AUSB’s MBA Panel Discussion & Workshop – Building a Socially Responsible Partnership: The Entrepreneur’s Role on Friday, June 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

There will be an MBA Program Information Session for potential students before the workshop from 4:30 to 5 p.m.

For More Information and to RSVP: Email Lindsay Crissman at [email protected] and indicate whether you will attend the workshop, the info session, or both.

Click here for more information about the workshop and the panelists.

AUSB’s MBA Program aims to build a strong and united community of strategic leaders for both social businesses and nonprofit organizations.