Building a Socially Responsible Partnership: The Entrepreneur’s Role
You are invited to AUSB’s MBA Panel Discussion & Workshop – Building a Socially Responsible Partnership: The Entrepreneur’s Role on Friday, June 5 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
There will be an MBA Program Information Session for potential students before the workshop from 4:30 to 5 p.m.
For More Information and to RSVP: Email Lindsay Crissman at [email protected] and indicate whether you will attend the workshop, the info session, or both.
Click here for more information about the workshop and the panelists.
AUSB’s MBA Program aims to build a strong and united community of strategic leaders for both social businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: June 5, 2015 5:30pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/events/mba-workshop-socially-responsible-partnership-entrepreneur-role/