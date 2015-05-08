Calendar » Building a Socially Responsible Partnership: The Investor’s Role - Workshop

May 8, 2015 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

The socially responsible MBA Program at Antioch University Santa Barbara welcomes the public to its free workshop on Friday, May 8, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, with former executives from Google and Microsoft.

The workshop, entitled “Building a Socially Responsible Partnership: The Investor’s Role,” features guest panelists David Kramer and Jon Kechejian and event facilitator Ron Gans, an adjunct faculty with the MBA program. Click here to learn more about the panelists.

The evening will include a panel discussion with David and Jon at 5:30 followed by an interactive workshop at 7:15. An MBA program information session for potential students will be held beforehand from 4:30-5:30. Please RSVP to [email protected] by Monday, May 4, and indicate which events you will be attending.

About Antioch University Santa Barbara's MBA Program:

AUSB’s innovative, 16-month MBA experience is rooted in the strategic leadership model and the philosophy that social responsibility and civic engagement are at the heart of transformative business practices. Learn more about the program.