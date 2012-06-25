Calendar » Building Caregiver Resilience Workshop

June 25, 2012 from 4:45 PM - 6:00 PM

A free presentation for families and friends of traumatic brain injury, stroke (or other acquired brain injury) survivors. You will learn processes and techniques for building resilience when someone close to you has sustained a brain injury. Presented by Mary Sheridan, MA, MFT Director, Coast Caregiver Resource Center Please RSVP to 805.962-3600 x 15 or [email protected]