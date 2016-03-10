Building Community: Reginald D. Johnson, Architect
Architect Reginald D. Johnson believed in the role of architecture to improve the quality of community life and contributed to Santa Barbara’s special character through his exceptional designs. Developing a signature style through award winning projects, he went on to commit himself to innovative public and commercial buildings and ground-breaking housing projects. Building Community presents a selection of Johnson’s projects in Santa Barbara with an emphasis on the Santa Barbara Downtown Post Office, and a few of his late modern designs located in the Los Angeles area. This exploration of Johnson’s legacy in Santa Barbara reignites the spirit of preservation that has long been a hallmark of this community and is an inspiration in the ongoing work to preserve and cherish our special places. Photo by Russ McConnell, russmcconnell.com.
Exhibit Dates: March 11 – September 18, 2016
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation
- Starts: March 10, 2016 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Price: 0- $5
- Location: Casa de la Guerra Historic House Museum, 15 East De la Guerra Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.sbthp.org
- Sponsors: Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation