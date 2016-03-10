Calendar » Building Community: Reginald D. Johnson, Architect

March 10, 2016 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Architect Reginald D. Johnson believed in the role of architecture to improve the quality of community life and contributed to Santa Barbara’s special character through his exceptional designs. Developing a signature style through award winning projects, he went on to commit himself to innovative public and commercial buildings and ground-breaking housing projects. Building Community presents a selection of Johnson’s projects in Santa Barbara with an emphasis on the Santa Barbara Downtown Post Office, and a few of his late modern designs located in the Los Angeles area. This exploration of Johnson’s legacy in Santa Barbara reignites the spirit of preservation that has long been a hallmark of this community and is an inspiration in the ongoing work to preserve and cherish our special places. Photo by Russ McConnell, russmcconnell.com.

Exhibit Dates: March 11 – September 18, 2016