Building Community: Reginald D. Johnson, Architect

March 10, 2016 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Architect Reginald D. Johnson believed in the role of architecture to improve the quality of community life and contributed to Santa Barbara’s special character through his exceptional designs.  Developing a signature style through award winning projects, he went on to commit himself to innovative public and commercial buildings and ground-breaking housing projects.  Building Community presents a selection of Johnson’s projects in Santa Barbara with an emphasis on the Santa Barbara Downtown Post Office, and a few of his late modern designs located in the Los Angeles area.  This exploration of Johnson’s legacy in Santa Barbara reignites the spirit of preservation that has long been a hallmark of this community and is an inspiration in the ongoing work to preserve and cherish our special places. Photo by Russ McConnell, russmcconnell.com.

Exhibit Dates:  March 11 – September 18, 2016

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation
  • Price: 0- $5
  • Location: Casa de la Guerra Historic House Museum, 15 East De la Guerra Street, Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.sbthp.org
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation
 
 
 