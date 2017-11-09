Calendar » Building High Performance Teams - SBCC Career Skills Institute

November 9, 2017 from 8:30am - 4:30pm

This course teaches students to how to apply key team building skills needed in the workplace. Students will learn the stages of team development, team roles, supportive communication climate, meeting strategies, and collaboration and critical problem solving.

Students may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the High Performance Teams Certificate or Project Management Certificate.

To obtain the High Performance Teams Certificate, students must complete a total of three courses: (1) Building High Performance Teams (2) Change is the New Constant (3) Personality Styles and Difficult Relationships

To obtain the Project Management Certificate, students must complete a total of three courses: (1) Building High-Performance Teams (2) Process Improvement (3) Project Management for non-project manager (4) Innovation and Creativity

Building High Performance Teams takes place on Thursday November 9 from 8:30AM to 4:30PM, with a one hour lunch break included.

Course number: PRO NC015 (CRN 39541)

Date: Thursday, November 9.

Time: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School for Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.