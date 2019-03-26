Pixel Tracker

Building Responsible Companies - Stories From Purpose Driven Leaders and The B Corp Movement

March 26, 2019 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Join us for an evening celebrating Santa Barbara’s newest B Corps! Get to know these purpose-driven businesses and hear from Patagonia’s long-time chief storyteller, Vincent Stanley, about B Corp Certification and the value of building a responsible company.

Free drinks and snacks provided by Topa Topa and Riverbench. First come, first serve, so get there early!


All proceeds will go to SB Act, a local organization addressing many of the systemic injustices in our city. Suggested donations at the door.

 

