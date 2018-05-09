Building the Capacity of Greater Inclusion: In It, to Win It. with Jamie Washington
The work of diversity and inclusion requires a don’t give up attitude. The Living Lives of Resilient Love in a Time of Hate series gives us an opportunity to consider how important it is to be resilient and loving in a tough time. Rev. Dr. Washington's talk will give us to the tools to be successful. Washington has served as an educator and administrator in higher education for over 20 years. , he serves as the President and Founder of the Washington Consulting Group, a Multicultural Organizational Development Firm out of Baltimore, a senior consultant with The Equity Consulting Group of California, and Elsie Y. Cross and Associates out of Philadelphia.
RSVP HERE: goo.gl/yUXHZ8
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Starts: May 9, 2018 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Lounge, University Center Room 1504, Santa Barbara, CA 93106-6050
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/spring-2018
