Calendar » Building the Capacity of Greater Inclusion: In It, to Win It. with Jamie Washington

May 9, 2018 from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

The work of diversity and inclusion requires a don’t give up attitude. The Living Lives of Resilient Love in a Time of Hate series gives us an opportunity to consider how important it is to be resilient and loving in a tough time. Rev. Dr. Washington's talk will give us to the tools to be successful. Washington has served as an educator and administrator in higher education for over 20 years. , he serves as the President and Founder of the Washington Consulting Group, a Multicultural Organizational Development Firm out of Baltimore, a senior consultant with The Equity Consulting Group of California, and Elsie Y. Cross and Associates out of Philadelphia.

RSVP HERE: goo.gl/yUXHZ8