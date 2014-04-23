Calendar » Bullying – Working Together Towards Solutions

April 23, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara (AUSB) and HopeNet will co-sponsor the event “Bullying – Working Together Towards Solutions,” presented by AUSB’s Albert J. Munoz-Flores, PsyD. The consequences of childhood bullying manifest themselves in a variety of negative ways, including elevated rates of anxiety disorders, agoraphobia, panic disorder, and generalized anxiety disorder.

This presentation will provide useful information for the parent about the history and prevalence of bullying, and the degree that it impacts a young person’s ability to communicate with peers appropriately, and develop healthy social contacts at school and in the community. The impact that bullying has on parents will also be discussed as well as useful information to help parents identify children who are being victimized by bullying, as well as strategies to help victim of Cyberbullying.

Registration is not required.

To learn more about http://www.hopenetofcarp.org/

To learn more about AUSB, visit http://www.antiochsb.edu/