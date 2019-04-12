Calendar » Bunny Bungalow

April 12, 2019 from 12:00pm - 5:00pm

Kick off your family Easter festivities with the Bunny Bungalow at Rosewood Miramar Beach! Hop on over for a festive meet-and-greet and photo op at the Bunny Bungalow, open 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM from April 12 – 18 and offering extended morning hours from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM from April 19 – 21. The Bunny Bungalow will be home to the resort’s resident Easter Bunny and is located next to the property’s open-air bocce ball courts. Photo packages available for purchase. Schedule an appointment by calling 805.900.8388, walk-ups are welcome. For more details, please visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/miramar-beach-montecito.