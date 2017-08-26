Calendar » Burlesque on the Bar Presents: LEGENDS

August 26, 2017 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Get ready for a classy night of neo-burlesque featuring local performers - this time presenting LEGENDS! We are having such a great response to these shows, we're bringing it around fo a fourth iteration. Details below:



When: Doors 7 p.m. Show 8 p.m.

Where: Rendarrio Vineyards Tasting Room

speedfind.com/Rendarrio

Tickets: neoburaug17.brownpapertickets.com



Hosted By:

The Glamazon



Featured performers:

Stormy Merryweather

Eve Riot

Madam Minge

Rouge de Sang

Galaxy

more TBA!



Wine will be for sale by the glass and the bottle. This will be an intimate affair; the tasting room is relatively small, so be ready for a fun time! This show is one-of-a-kind in Paso Robles, and is not to be missed. 21 and over only.



What is neo-burlesque?

Though based on the traditional Burlesque art, the new form encompasses a wider range of performance styles; neo-burlesque acts can range from anything from classic striptease to modern dance to theatrical mini-dramas to comedic mayhem.