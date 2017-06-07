Calendar » Business Branding

June 7, 2017 from 8:30am - 2:30pm

SBCC Career Skills Institute

A strong brand in business relationships requires streamlining marketing focus through creating recognizable global social media marketing. This course teaches students research tools so that they are able to produce a universal brand via social media. This knowledge ignites a clime of safety for an effective business and customer relationship.

Students may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Strategic Marketing Badge. Students who complete this badge will develop strategic marketing skills related to social media communication, planning, and manipulation of goals.

To obtain the Strategic Marketing Badge, students must complete a total of four courses:

(1) Promotional Marketing Tools

(2) Business Branding

(3) Marketing Maps

(4) Mobile Marketing

Business Branding takes place on Wednesday June 7 and June 14 from 8:30AM to 2:30PM, with a one hour lunch break included.

Course number: MKT NC002 (CRN 20751)

Date: Wednesday, June 7 & Wednesday, June 14.

Time: 8:30 AM – 2:30 PM.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job-seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free noncredit certificate programs to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call 683-8282.