‘Business Breakthrough’ Continues

June 6, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

The third part of a "Business Breakthrough" workshop is scheduled for 7 to 8:30 p.m. June 6 at the Funk Zone Impact Hub, 10 E. Yanonali St., Santa Barbara.

Central Coast entrepreneur Chrystal Clifton will discuss how to apply "the science of Business Breakthroughs." Registration begins at 6:30 p.m.

"Are you a business owner or entrepreneur dedicated to take your business to the next level?" Clifton asks. "Learn how to make not only one breakthrough, but a series of real breakthroughs that will define your brand, ignite your team to be more productive, get quality clients, and increase your profits."

On June 6, Clifton will talk about "how to make your team engage and increase productivity."

The June 8 final session from 7 to 8:30 p.m. will include a, "bonus question and answer segment to "find out how to get quality clients that will pay up to four times more for your products," Clifton said.

She said the training is valued at $1,497. "We are offering it complimentary to Impact Hub members in order to create live training videos that will be packaged and sold," Clifton said. "We ask that those attending are fully informed of these recordings and are excited to take part in this transformational experience."

Impact Hub members may attend for free. Non-member cost is $98.50.