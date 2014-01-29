Calendar » Business Education Partnerships Breakfast

January 29, 2014 from 7am - 9am

This event will honor current volunteers and businesses supporting our community’s youth and schools. In the spirit of strengthening community partnership, we encourage current volunteers to invite a friend or colleague to attend as well. We welcome individuals or groups who have not yet gotten involved to come learn more about our mission and initiatives. A full breakfast will be served. This event is free of charge. Seating is limited and RSVP is required.