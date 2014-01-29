Business Education Partnerships Breakfast
This event will honor current volunteers and businesses supporting our community’s youth and schools. In the spirit of strengthening community partnership, we encourage current volunteers to invite a friend or colleague to attend as well. We welcome individuals or groups who have not yet gotten involved to come learn more about our mission and initiatives. A full breakfast will be served. This event is free of charge. Seating is limited and RSVP is required.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Partners in Education
- Starts: January 29, 2014 7am - 9am
- Price: Free
- Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds