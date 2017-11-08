Calendar » Business & Education Partnerships Breakfast

November 8, 2017 from 7:00am - 9:00am

Also known simply as the “Partnerships Breakfast,” this event celebrates relationships and collaborations among our local business, education and nonprofit communities, all in support of K-12 public education in Santa Barbara County.

Partners in Education’s collaborative efforts have resulted in more than 11,000 families receiving computers; 200,000 hours volunteered countywide; and 400 students gaining career experience.

Join us for breakfast as we honor the volunteers, community leaders, and businesses that make this work possible.

While the event is complimentary, reservations are required. Please visit http://partners.sbceo.org/partnershipsbfast/