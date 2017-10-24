Calendar » Business Leader Consortium breakfast meeting

October 24, 2017 from 7:30am - 9:00am

Santa Barbara business leaders will discuss the triumphs and challenges of growth, when they gather at a special breakfast meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Keynote speaker will be Reebok founder and former Deckers CEO Angel Martinez, who began with a single running-shoe specialty store.

Martinez, who’s also a candidate for mayor of Santa Barbara, will speak on “Navigating Organizational Growth: Valuable Lessons Learned from the Deckers Story.”

Presented by the Business Leader Consortium, the Oct. 24 event runs from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Impact Hub’s Funk Zone location in Santa Barbara, at 10 E. Yanonali St. All local business leaders are invited to attend.

“Being a business leader can be the greatest job in the world, but it also comes with constant challenges,” said Rich Schuette, a wealth manager for Avalan Santa Barbara and a member of the consortium.

At the meeting, Martinez will discuss key lessons he learned through his experiences from opening one store to growing the entire Deckers company and brands. He’ll explain how, along the way, business relationships fueled key opportunities.

This is the Business Leader Consortium’s latest in a series of insightful and informative presentations over the past year, from respected local thought-leaders, addressing common challenges. “You won’t want to miss this event,” Schuette said.

Tickets are $30 and are available at www.businessleaderconsortium.com.

AT A GLANCE

What: Business Leader Consortium breakfast meeting

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24

Where: Impact Hub Santa Barbara, Funk Zone location

Address: 10 E. Yanonali St., Santa Barbara

Keynote speaker: Former Deckers CEO Angel Martinez

Keynote address: “Navigating Organizational Growth: Valuable Lessons Learned from the Deckers Story”

Tickets: $30, available at www.businessleaderconsortium.com.