Business Leader Rinaldo Brutoco to Talk Fatherhood on Father’s Day
TOPIC: Authentic Masculinity: A Fatherhood Story
SPEAKER: Rinaldo Brutoco, founding president of the World Business Academy.
With immeasurable experience as an entrepreneur, executive, author and futurist, Brutoco will share his thoughts and insights on the vital role that men play as fathers. For these celebration services, the noted visionary will pull from his vast knowledge of critical moral, environmental and social concerns of the day.
About the sponsor: Unity of Santa Barbara was founded in 1958, Unity of Santa Barbara is an inclusive spiritual community that works to inspire people to realize and express their divine nature.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Unity of Santa Barbara
- Starts: June 18, 2017 9:00 am & 11:00 am
- Price: Free
- Location: Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St.
- Sponsors: Unity of Santa Barbara