Calendar » Business Leader Rinaldo Brutoco to Talk Fatherhood on Father’s Day

June 18, 2017 from 9:00 am & 11:00 am

TOPIC: Authentic Masculinity: A Fatherhood Story

SPEAKER: Rinaldo Brutoco, founding president of the World Business Academy.

With immeasurable experience as an entrepreneur, executive, author and futurist, Brutoco will share his thoughts and insights on the vital role that men play as fathers. For these celebration services, the noted visionary will pull from his vast knowledge of critical moral, environmental and social concerns of the day.

About the sponsor: Unity of Santa Barbara was founded in 1958, Unity of Santa Barbara is an inclusive spiritual community that works to inspire people to realize and express their divine nature.