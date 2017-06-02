Business Negotiation Skills Workshop with Angela Antenore
June 2, 2017 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm
Antioch University Santa Barbara's MBA Workshop Series will address the art of the professional business negotiation by understanding how to value and leverage diverse perspectives. Featuring guest presenter Angela Antenore, M.Ed.
RSVP: Lindsay at [email protected]
For more information, visit: What’s In It For Me: Business Negotiation Skills Workshop
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 2, 2017 5:30pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara, 602 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: https://www.antioch.edu/santa-barbara/event/whats-business-negotiation-skills-workshop/