'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'

November 14, 2015 from 7:00pm

The festival features movies filmed in the Conejo Valley. Additional films in this year’s series will be shown in other Thousand Oaks venues.

Based loosely on events, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid tells the story of Wild West outlaws Robert LeRoy Parker (Paul Newman) and his partner Harry Longabaugh (Robert Redford), as they migrate to Bolivia while on the run from the law. Directed by George Roy Hill. The original screenplay by William Goldman won the Academy Award for its category in 1969.

Admission is free.