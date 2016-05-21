Butterflies Alive!
May 21, 2016 from 10:00am - 5:00pm daily
Experience the magic of Butterflies Alive! as you walk through a beautiful garden filled with flowers, luscious greenery, and more than 1,000 free-flying butterflies.Butterflies Alive! will offer many memorable opportunities, so bring your family, friends and cameras.
Event Details
May 21, 2016 10:00am - 5:00pm daily
- Price: Free with regular admission
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org/exhibitions/996.html