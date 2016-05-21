Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 5:27 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Butterflies Alive!

May 21, 2016 from 10:00am - 5:00pm daily

Experience the magic of Butterflies Alive! as you walk through a beautiful garden filled with flowers, luscious greenery, and more than 1,000 free-flying butterflies.Butterflies Alive! will offer many memorable opportunities, so bring your family, friends and cameras.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 21, 2016 10:00am - 5:00pm daily
  • Price: Free with regular admission
  • Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
  • Website: http://www.sbnature.org/exhibitions/996.html
 
 
 