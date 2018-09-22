Calendar » Butterflies Alive! and Backyard Reopening

September 22, 2018 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

The Museum’s popular seasonal exhibit Butterflies Alive! returns Saturday, September 22 through Sunday, October 14 in the new Sprague Butterfly Pavilion. The exhibit is open daily from noon to 4:00 PM when the butterflies are most active. Stroll through the Butterfly Pavilion and enjoy our fluttery friends as they float from flower to flower. Then, explore the transformed Museum Backyard and Nature Club House. The Backyard is bigger, better, wetter, more fun and more accessible than ever. Free with paid Museum admission.