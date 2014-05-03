Monday, April 16 , 2018, 3:22 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Butterflies in Your Garden

May 3, 2014 from 10:00am - 11:00am

In celebrating Garden Month in Santa Barbara,  UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County will present a free one hour lecture on Butterflies in gardens. Emphasis will be on Monarch butterflies in our area.

During the event, the speakers will provide information on the following topics:

• Monarch butterflies in Santa Barbara
• The lifecycle of butterflies
• How to attract butterflies to your garden
• How to raise butterflies
• Benefits of butterflies in your garden
Following the presentation, there will be a brief question and answer period.

 

