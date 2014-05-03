Butterflies in Your Garden
In celebrating Garden Month in Santa Barbara, UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County will present a free one hour lecture on Butterflies in gardens. Emphasis will be on Monarch butterflies in our area.
During the event, the speakers will provide information on the following topics:
• Monarch butterflies in Santa Barbara
• The lifecycle of butterflies
• How to attract butterflies to your garden
• How to raise butterflies
• Benefits of butterflies in your garden
Following the presentation, there will be a brief question and answer period.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 3, 2014 10:00am - 11:00am
- Price: free
- Location: Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De La Vina Street, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://cesantabarbara.ucdavis.edu/Master_Gardener/