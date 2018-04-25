Calendar » Buyer and Cellar

February 9, 2018 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Rubicon Theatre Company presents the outrageously funny, critically-acclaimed comedy Buyer & Cellar by Jonathan Tolins. The production is directed by Ovation Award-winner Stephanie A. Coltrin and stars award-winning actor and Rubicon’s Associate Artistic Director Brian McDonald. Inspired by Barbra Streisand’s book “My Passion for Design,” Tolins’ one-man tour-de-force is described by the N.Y. Times as “a seriously funny slice of absurdist whimsy” about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. Winner of the 2013 Drama Desk Award for Best Play, this Off-Broadway sensation follows a struggling actor named Alex who winds up working for an unnamed show-business legend in her Malibu basement mall. An unlikely friendship develops between the two from which Alex learns profound lessons about himself.