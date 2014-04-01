Calendar » BYOA (Bring Your Own Art) Night and Critique

April 1, 2014 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 pm

Wednesday, April 1, 6 PM - 8 PM

BYOA (Bring Your Own Art) Night and Critique

Artists are invited to bring a piece for a peer group critique at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara. Artists and art appreciators alike will participate in critical discussions regarding the art on display, followed by drinks and light appetizers.

Members: FREE

Non-Members: $15

Space is limited and RSVPs are required. To RSVP or for questions regarding Member Programming please email Antara Hunter at [email protected] or call (805) 966-5373 x 107.